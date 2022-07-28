ANAMBRA STATE ASSEMBLY PASSES 5TH ALTERATIONS BILLS OF 1999 CONSTITUTION.

By CHUKWUEMEKA MODILIM..

July 28, 2022..

Anambra State House of Assembly has passed Fifth Alterations Bills of the 1999 Constitution from alteration one to sixty-six as adopted by National Assembly for the benefit of the people.

According to the Majority Leader, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor, the Senate and House of Representatives respectively had amended sixty-six sections of 1999 Constitution in March this year and forwarded the amended sections to all the state Houses of Assembly in Nigeria for consideration, since two-third of the states in Nigeria must pass it for it to become law.

At committee of the whole, the House passed all the sixty-six alterations.

Some of the alterations supported final autonomy of state legislature, judiciary, local government and independent candidacy among others.

Speaker of the House, Right Honourable Uche Okafor read out the sixty-six alterations to the House, while the lawmakers supported it through a voice.

In his reaction, the member representing Nnewi North Constituency, Honourable Nonso Smart-Okafor, commended the House for concurring with the entire alterations as sent to them by the National Assembly , stressing that the alterations were made to capture the present realities of the country and meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

On his part, the member representing Onitsha South One Constituency, Honourable Uzoma Eli, who described it as a step in the right direction added that the alterations will ensure that Nigeria have a progressive constitution that can guarantee unprecedented development of the country.

Source..

https://www.absradiotv.com/2022/07/28/anambra-state-assembly-passes-5th-alterations-bills-of-1999-constitution/

