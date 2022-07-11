APC Governors Angry Over Tinubu’s Choice Of Shettima, To Meet Buhari Today

Some Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC are said to be unhappy with the emergence of Ex-Borno Senator, Kashim Shettima as the running mate to APC Presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the Governors are scheduled to meet with President Buhari today in Daura, to formally register their displeasure before deciding their next move.

Tinubu, had long submitted a list of possible running mates to the president for some time now, on which Buhari had refused to act, he then seized the initiative since deadline is Friday, July 15, and formally announced Shettima before the cut-off date.

The announcement immediately created a row in the party as some of the governors, who worked tirelessly to ensure Tinubu clinched the ticket, considered the manner he broke the news ‘arrogant’ and against the understanding he had with them.

To this end, the governors, a majority of them from the North West did not have issues with the choice of Shettima but how Tinubu ignored all the understanding they shared to announce the name.

It was gathered that the Governors and Tinubu had been in a constant ‘back and forth’ over who will emerge as his running mate. They had started considering pandering to Tinubu since his sentiment appealed to Shettima.

To achieve this, the governors were said to have agreed with Tinubu that the unveiling would be done with them present, to show consent and agreement.

However, going ahead to announce as if they did not matter in the equation, more so that some of them were uncomfortable with the Muslim-Muslim idea, angered them.

Aside the governors, Senator Abbo, from Adamawa, who was on some of the Tinubu support groups and committees, sent out a a scathing message, in which he expressed his disappointment in Tinubu, for going against popular counsel to choose a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Abbo, who promised to formally send in his resignation letters today, said if as an ordinary citizen, Tinubu has refused to listen to counsel, then, he would be worse as president and subsequently resigned his membership of all the committees.

It can be recalled on Sunday night, another top member of the party, Daniel Bwala resigned over the ‘Muslim-Muslim’ ticket saga.

Bwala wrote on social media; “Tonight, I officially resigned my membership of @OfficialAPCng on principles and conviction that I hold so dear. At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/just-in-apc-governors-angry-over-tinubus-choice-of-shettima-to-meet-buhari-today/

