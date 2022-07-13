APC Mega Rally: Oyetola Has Brought Purpose To Governance – APC Governors

APC Mega Rally: Oyetola Has Brought Purpose To Governance- APC Govs , Party Leadership

We’re taking no chances, Osun deserves leader like Oyetola – National Chairman, Adamu

● as Asiwaju, others rally support for Oyetola’s re-election

Ahead of Saturday’s Osun governorship election, twenty-one governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have described the incumbent governor of the State and candidate of the party, Adegboyega Oyetola, as an excellent performer who has brought purpose to governance.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adamu Abdullahi, yesterday led governors and stalwarts of the party to campaign for the reelection of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the pioneer chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, governors of Lagos, Kano, Ondo, Kaduna, Ekiti, Kebbi, Borno and other chieftains of the party stalwarts stormed Osogbo city stadium for the grand finale of the campaign

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Senate Spokesperson, Ajibola Bashiru, and former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, also attended the rally while the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and former governor Rauf Aregbesola were absent.

The APC chieftains appealed to the people of the state to vote for Oyetola to enable him to continue the development strides he has started.

Tinubu warned the electorates to consider the future of their children and vote for a candidate that can take the state to a greater height.

Speaking, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, appealed to the electorate to give him a chance to lead the state again.

He reeled out his achievements in the last three and half years, saying he has fulfilled the promises he made during the 2018 electioneering.

They said those who have a fair mind devoid of prejudices and biases will testify to the developmental strides Oyetola has registered since becoming governor of the State in 2018.

The progressive governors, therefore, reaffirmed their unalloyed support for Governor Oyetola just as they declared their readiness to do all necessary within the law to ensure his re-election.

While addressing a mammoth crowd at the Mega rally held at the Osogbo Township Stadium on Tuesday, national leaders of the APC



