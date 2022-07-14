APC Postpones Offiicial Unveiling Of Vice Presidential Candidate

The All Progressives Congress has postponed the official unveiling of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima, as its vice presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

Shetima was meant to have been presented to party members at the APC national Secretariat on Thursday, but the Chairman of the APC Press Corp told reporters the event has been moved forward.

No reason has been given for the decision which comes amid controversy over the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the party.
