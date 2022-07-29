APC Senator Backs Call To Impeach Buhari Over Insecurity

A serving senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the move by his opposition colleagues to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of his party, over the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Senator Elisha Abbo, who represents Adamawa North senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, made his position known on Friday in an exclusive interview with Channels Television

He spoke on the sideline of the APC Northern Christian Leaders summit held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The lawmaker, who said he was in full support of the impeachment move against the President, stated that the Nigerian leader has failed in his fundamental responsibility to secure the lives and property of the people.

Recently, there are reports of renewed attacks by terrorists and other armed non-state actors at various locations in the country, with security operatives being killed in some cases.

On Wednesday, senators from opposition parties staged a walkout following a call to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Philip Aduda, had raised a point of order asking the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to discuss the country’s security situation and President Buhari’s impeachment.

But Senator Lawan, who presided over the plenary, declined the request of the minority leader, saying the point of order raised fell flat on its face.

Angered by the action of the Senate President, all the lawmakers elected on the platforms of all political parties other than the All Progressives Congress (APC) walked out of the legislative chamber while the plenary was ongoing.

They later handed a six-week ultimatum to President Buhari to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the country, saying they would commence impeachment proceedings against him should he fail to address the issue within the period.

While the Presidency said the lawmakers’ action was a mere threat with no effect, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives also issued a six-week ultimatum to the President to fix the nation’s security challenges.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/07/29/apc-senator-backs-call-to-impeach-buhari-over-insecurity/

