APC: We Have Never Had It This Horrible – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (2023) Presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has lamented that Nigerians have never had it this horrible.

Atiku, in a statement Sunday, said the next year’s election is a national rescue mission.

The Waziri Adamawa said Nigerians owed the country a duty to vote in the 2023 election and vote out the failed APC.

“As citizens of this great country, we owe Nigeria a duty to vote in the election and every ballot cast in that election should count as a referendum on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),” he stated.

Atiku explained that his idea about politics is that it is a system that seeks to organise a society towards a common good.

He also lamented that what the APC had done with the country in the past 7 years was horrible.

The statement partly read, “In the 16 years that our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party governed this country, not a single day came with a nightmare that the APC has continued to make us live through.

“Taking Nigeria out of the cesspit that the APC has thrown us into will require leadership with forthrightness and a clear vision to chart a new direction into a future of prosperity and peace – the very mantra of our anthem. We should not reward the APC for their failures and we should reject a discredited leadership with no clear agenda”.

He urged Nigerians to work in unison towards rebuilding the country into a nation of one people, with one future.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/24/apc-weve-never-had-it-this-horrible-atiku/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related