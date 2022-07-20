Apostle Chibuzor Makes Offer To Two Ladies Fighting Over Kenneth Aguba

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, on Tuesday made an offer to the two ladies fighting over Nigerian actor, Kenneth Aguba.

Applesbite had earlier reported that two ladies identified as Ella and Anastasia had been fighting over who would marry the actor.

This is coming after Apostle Aguba offered the actor a free house with feeding expenditure covered. He also promised to help the actor marry any woman of his choice.

The cleric who reacted to the lady’s fight over the actor promised to sponsor their wedding and honeymoon with any man they want since Aguba is not interested in them.

Apostle Chibuzor in a post on his Facebook page wrote, “I am not in Nigeria. “I have been monitoring events happening and I have refused to comment. Now I am saying something.

“As Aguba has refused to marry any woman from Nigeria.

“I am hereby transferring the gifts to the girls.

“Any man that marries both of them, I will support their wedding and also send them and their husbands on honeymoon in Dubai.

“But wedding must take place in Port Harcourt and marriage committee will follow them to their villages to confirm if the wedding is real or a scam.

“After their wedding, each of them shall be given a large sum of money to start a business

“I have informed authorities, that they are to stay clear from OPM free estate. No more causing nuisance in OPM estate. #opmgih.”

