Appeal Court Declares Senator Ogba Ebonyi PDP Governorship Candidate

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Tuesday, declared the Senator representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Obinna Ogba, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state come 2023.

Strong party sources confirmed this to our correspondent, on the telephone on Tuesday.

A high-profile leader of the party, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said, “The Court of Appeal Abuja, has today (Tuesday) ruled in favour of Senator Obinna Ogba.

“Don’t quote me because we are still at the Court premises. But you can make your inquiries and find out yourself. This is good news for us, and it further goes to say that the Court still remains the last hope of the common man.”

Another PDP chieftain, Elder Fred Udeogu, further confirmed the development to The PUNCH, adding that the current turnout of events will douse the tension being ‘witnessed’ in the party.

Udeogu said, “Yes, the Appeal has ruled in favour of Senator Obinna Ogba.

“We thank God for this development, which shows there is still hope for us in this country, with the judiciary. It’s a well-deserved judgement and we give God the Glory.

The PUNCH reported that Chief Ifeanyi Odii, was elected the party’s governorship ‘candidate’ during a canceled primary held between May 28th and 29th, 2022, in the state.

However, at a rescheduled primaries held on June 4th and 5th, 2022, Senator Ogba emerged. But Odii had approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki and upturned Ogba’s ‘candidature’, which necessitated Ogba to approach the Court of Appeal.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/just-in-court-declares-senator-ogba-ebonyi-pdp-gov-candidate/%3famp

