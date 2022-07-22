‘Are You Okay, You Call This A Car?’ – Lady Rages At Boyfriend Over Car Gift (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNpEtpiXQsQ

Are you okay? you call this a car? – Lady rages at boyfriend over car gift on her birthday (Video)

A lady’s somewhat odd reaction to a car gift from her boyfriend has caused reactions on social media

In the clip posted on Instagram, the lady received a vehicle as a birthday gift from her beau.

The video captured the moment the lover boy took his girlfriend to the spot where the automobile was parked while covering her eyes with his hands.

However, instead of being overjoyed to see the whip as one might have anticipated, the woman reacted angrily and questioned the man’s decision to surprise her with that brand of vehicle.

“What is this ? what is the meaning of this, so if people they call car you’ll call this a car. are you okay”, she lashed out.

