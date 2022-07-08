Aregbesola Should Resign Or Be Sacked, 15 Jailbreak Under His Watch – HURIWA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, has said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, must be sacked with immediate effect over his failure to put an end to the incessant attacks on prisons in the country.

HURIWA’s position was contained in a statement on Thursday signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, where it condemned the jailbreaks under Aregbesola’s watch.

The group stated that, in the last five years, there have been over 15 jailbreaks under the former Osun State governor while over 3,000 inmates have escaped from custody.

The PUNCH had reported that terrorists attacked the Kuje Correctional Centre on Tuesday night, heavily armed with explosives, which led to the loss of lives.

During the attack, the terrorists reportedly freed over 600 inmates, including 64 suspected Boko Haram members who were held in custody.

HURIWA also urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to quit asking rhetorical questions on how the intelligence system of the country failed to detect Tuesday’s attack at Kuje prison in Abuja on social media.

The group demanded the President immediately set up a judicial panel of inquiry on prison attacks in the country and ensure that such assaults on the entire security apparatus of Nigeria do not recur.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/sack-aregbesola-now-over-repeated-jailbreaks-huriwa-urges-buhari/%3famp

