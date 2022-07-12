Aregbesola Shuns Osun APC Rally, Visits Kirikiri Prisons

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, visited the Kirikiri Maximum and Minimum Security Custodial Centres in Lagos, shunning the mega rally of All Progressives Congress in his home state, Osun.

APC chieftains are in Osun State to show support for Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is seeking a second term in office in Saturday’s election. Oyetola succeeded Aregbesola as governor.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, the minister during the visit, disclosed that there were 61,000 suspected terrorists in the custody of the correctional services.

He said, “Today, a core of the criminal elements and insurgents across the country are on a path to defeat, they have been heavily degraded. Over 61,000 of them are in our custody in the North-East.

“Our assurance to Nigerians is that we shall rise above these challenges and emerge stronger and more resilient.”

https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1546948137360789512?t=wCwwEsYRvTP_VKkMFus6Jg&s=19

