Arewa Denunciation Of Buhari Yesterday Ended Regional Solidarity – Shehu Sani

The Arewa Consultative Forum has over the years supported & defended the President hundred percent.Their open & direct rebuke & denunciation of this Government,on insecurity,via a statement they issued yesterday,ended the regional solidarity.A home support lost by failures.

https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1546988340158910464?t=HZjnWIoEqnmBJrCUcigBQw&s=19

