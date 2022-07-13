The Arewa Consultative Forum has over the years supported & defended the President hundred percent.Their open & direct rebuke & denunciation of this Government,on insecurity,via a statement they issued yesterday,ended the regional solidarity.A home support lost by failures.
Arewa Denunciation Of Buhari Yesterday Ended Regional Solidarity – Shehu Sani
