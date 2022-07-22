‘Arise TV Took Camera To Atiku’s House While Obi Slept In Their Studio’ – Akanbi

Qudus Akanbi Eleyi tweeted:

Arise tv took the camera to Atiku Abubakar house while Peter Obi sleeps in their studio & lie.

Levels.

https://twitter.com/Qdpaper2/status/1550420447908532224

See how ARISEtv crew maintained respect when they interviewed real Presidential people not asking local social prefect President to come to studio. They can’t ask primary school questions. You come to my house not me coming to your studio. Na Gubernatorial people dey go studio



https://mobile.twitter.com/woye1/status/1550425272717131777

