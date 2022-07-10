Armed Robbers Attack 7 Flats In Wuse 2, Abuja

There was pandemonium in Wuse 2 area of Abuja as armed robbers numbering about 30 invaded a compound of about 15 flats located at Agadez Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, at the early hours of Friday and successfully robbed about 10 flats.

An eye witness account indicated that the robbers invaded the compound at about 2:30am and operated for several hours uninterrupted.

She said: “Aside phones, cash and lots of household items that they took, some of the residents were injured by the armed robbers. A man who was supposed to travel to the United States on Friday night was stabbed after he was dispossessed of 10, 000 dollars that he was supposed to travel with.

“When the stabbed man pretended to had died, they dragged him towards the gate and abandoned him there and continued their operations. Immediately, the man regained energy and strength, and saw that they had left him, he rushed out to seek for help from armed soldiers attached to a nearby house that is said to be the resident of a former Army Chief but the soldiers didn’t respond.

“With blood gushing out from the stabbed area, he rushed to a commercial bank located at the adjecent former Estacy lounge to get the attention of the mobile policemen attached to the bank, but he was disappointed as the expected help never came. He was then forced to return home to his fate.

“Our joy was that no one was kidnapped. It would have been more traumatic and devastating. We for no de talk am like this.”

Another neighbor who pleaded anonymity said that armed robbery attacks have become frequent in Agadez Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, as many compounds have been attacked repeatedly in the last two years.

She said: “Our compound that is close to the one attacked on Friday has been attacked three times in the last two years. They boys come from the backyard through the bushes and canal that connect to City Park garden and return through same route. My concern is that these guys operate freely and return to their enclave waiting for another opportunity to unleash terror on the people.”

The eye witnesses, however, confirmed that team of Policemen showed up later after the armed robbers had left with what they collected. “When the Policemen came, they shot at the air, possibly, to scare away the armed robbers. Few household items were, however, retrieved on the route they used out. It’s a traumatic experience for us here.

“If these boys can boldly and confidently invade houses in Wuse 2, Abuja, that is believed to be the heart of Abuja and secured, and robbed successfully for several hours, then the fate of people in suburbs is only left in the Hands of God.”

When contacted, FCT Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh, confirmed the robbery attack but also confirmed that all the items stolen were recovered.

She said: “Police mobilized immediately they got the distress call. They gave the robbers hot chase which made them to drop all they stolen.”

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/armed-robbers-attack-7-flats-in-wuse-2-abuja/

