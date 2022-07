https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFu_n7-B9-c

Asa Sings ‘Fire On The Mountain’ In Front Of President Buhari At Relaunch Of NNPC (Video)

Nigerian singer, Asa opened up her performance at relaunch of NNPC with her hit song “Fire on the mountain” in front of President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries, IGBERETV reports.

She also performed her song “IDG” at the event.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgMe2lvAJzz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

