MINISTRY OF INFORMATION

ASABA

DELTA STATE

17th July, 2022.

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

ASABA SPECIALIST HOSPITAL DISCLAIMS RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

The attention of Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH), has been drawn to a certain information circulating in the social media of a purported recruitment exercise by the hospital.

This is to inform the general public that Asaba Specialist Hospital is not currently carrying out any recruitment.

For the avoidance of doubt, if the hospital intends to carry out any employment exercise, the information will be advertised on major newspapers within the country and also on the hospital’s website and social media handles.

The Chief Medical Director, Asaba Specialist Hospital therefore has advised that members of the public should disregard any information that says Asaba Specialist Hospital is currently recruiting.

Theresa Adiabua Oliko

Director of Information

