‼️Sad news from @NGSuper_Falcons camp: Top striker @AsisatOshoala is out of the ongoing #WAFCON2022. She sustained a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament strain in the game against South Africa. She is due back in Spain on Thursday. Get well quick Asisat!



https://twitter.com/thenff/status/1544659950605156357?t=JVUU_C0TC9uStoCO0u_u4g&s=19

She was substituted in the 81st minute in the Falcons 2-1 defeat to South Africa.

