ASUU Blames Peter Obi For South East Strike (2010)

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), South East zone, yesterday said the chairman of South East Governors’ Forum, Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State, should be blamed for the lingering strike in the zone.

Apparently responding to Governor Obi’s reported statement that ASUU was shunning dialogue for the resolution of the industrial action, the union described, as unfortunate the governor’s buck-passing, insisting that Governor Obi refused to honour the agreement reached by the committee he set up to look into the matter.

ASUU chairman of Anambra State University (ANSU), Dr. Jaja Nwanegbo, said that the union attended all meetings called by Mrs. Ngozi Melifonwu-led committee set up by Obi to look into the matter, but was surprised that after the committee’s report was given to the governor, he rejected it.

Obi had, while receiving the leadership of Institute of Chattered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Awka, said that he did not know why ASUU was shunning dialogue over their demands. He also said that the union was misinforming people about his security vote.

Nwanegbo said on this: “The problem of Peter Obi is inexperience and deceitfulness. A governor that was part of the agreement with the academic staff and has not found it worthy to try to work out the possibility of implementing that agreement but goes around to tell the world of his incapacitation is simply showcasing inexperience in governance.

“We have not deceived the people; we have told them the truth. The governor of Anambra State personally set up a committee headed by the head of service (HOS), Mrs. Ngozi Melifonwu and we have met with that committee for five times. Now, how can he say we are shunning discussion?

http://www.sunnewsonline.com/webpages/news/national/2010/oct/30/national-30-10-2010-0019.htm

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related