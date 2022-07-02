ASUU Strike: Denrele, Blessing CEO To Host N30m Talent Hunt For Students

Denrele, Blessing CEO To Host N30m Talent Hunt For Upcoming Singers, Actors, Others

An on-air personality Denrele and Blessing CEO are set to host reality experience extravaganza for undergraduates and young Nigerians who are ready to make a career in acting, singing, dancing and more.

This is open to all tertiary institution students who are at the moment sitting at home over the prolonged ASUU strike.

It will be a 300 hours undiluted and unscripted reality TV piece which has been described as the biggest extravaganza in town.

All Nigerian campuses are expected to take advantage of this mother of all empowerment opportunities.

Winner will smile home with a whopping N30m worth of cash and prizes including a brand new car.

The Big Break Moment as the organisers tag it will be a great platform for young Nigerians to discover their talents, blossom and rise to stardom.

The organisers therefore urged Nigerian youths to make use of this opportunity to get empowerment that will announce them to limelight.

Registration is absolutely free of charge.

Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Enugu have been enlisted for the pilot scheme.

Silverbird cinema Central Business District will be Abuja audition venue on July 8th while Enugu audition will be held at the Magic Garden in John Nwodo Close GRA, opposite Saint Mary’s Hospital, GRA, Enugu on July 12th.

In Lagos, audition will be held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on July 18th by 8:00am.

In Port Harcourt, audition venue will be the popular Lush garden in Elekahia housing estate, off stadium road Rumumasi on July 14th.

Audition is free of charge, according to the organisers as they appeal to intending participants to arrive venue at 8:00am.

Source:

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/06/denrele-blessing-ceo-to-host-n30m.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related