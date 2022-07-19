ASUU Strike: Dr Abubakar Othman (UNIMAID Lecturer) Posted This On Facebook (Photos)

See what the government has reduced the education sector to

What’s the hope of the common man?

Dr. Othman Abubakar of English Department University of Maiduguri wrote this on his timeline ����

With the destruction of university education in Nigeria today, and the starving of university lecturers by the insensitive APC government, I no longer need these books. Those that still believe that education in Nigeria is important, please come to my office at the address below and buy these books at your own price l am available in the office from 9am to 5pm daily including weekends.

Access Address :

Department of English and literary studies

University of Maiduguri.

Sign. Dr Abubakar Othman

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related