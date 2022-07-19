ASUU Strike: Dr Abubakar Othman (UNIMAID Lecturer) Posted This On Facebook (Photos)

See what the government has reduced the education sector to
What’s the hope of the common man?
Dr. Othman Abubakar of English Department University of Maiduguri wrote this on his timeline
With the destruction of university education in Nigeria today, and the starving of university lecturers by the insensitive APC government, I no longer need these books. Those that still believe that education in Nigeria is important, please come to my office at the address below and buy these books at your own price l am available in the office from 9am to 5pm daily including weekends.
Access Address :
Department of English and literary studies
University of Maiduguri.
Sign. Dr Abubakar Othman