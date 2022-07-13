Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has suggested a way to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.
If you can calculate what is spent on politics,you will realise that this country can easily afford to meet the financial demands of ASUU with regards to our public university system.
Sani tweeted
ASUU Strike: Money Spent On Politics Can Meet Lecturers’ Demands – Shehu Sani
Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has suggested a way to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.