ASUU Strike: Money Spent On Politics Can Meet Lecturers’ Demands – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has suggested a way to end the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

If you can calculate what is spent on politics,you will realise that this country can easily afford to meet the financial demands of ASUU with regards to our public university system.

Sani tweeted

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related