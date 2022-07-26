ASUU Strike: NLC Protests Rock Different States In Nigeria (Photos)

Photos: Protests rock different states in Nigeria, as NLC fulfils promise

Barely few minutes that Vanguard reported the protest rocking Lagos, another protest has reportedly commence in Ondo state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Sunday promised to embark on a two-day nationwide protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other affiliate unions over the lingering industrial action in public universities in Nigeria.

The national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a statement told fellow workers that the national days of protest was in support of unions in Nigeria’s public universities who are fighting for quality education.

“In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress held on the 30th of June 2022, we have scheduled as follows the national days of protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.

“You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your SAC to disseminate this information and to fully mobilize workers in the states for this very important protest for good governance,” Comrade Wabba said in the circular jointly signed by the NLC general secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja.

In line with the agreement, Members of the Congress, Tuesday stormed the streets of Lagos, with placards emblazoned with different inscription.

Some of the inscriptions are: “Nigeria at 60 years Independence, More hunger in the land”. “Reduce the costs of governance now. Save the masseuses from poverty and hunger”. “Stop importation of petrol, revive the refineries”.

In Ondo their placards read: “ASUU FUTA says, End ASUU Strike Now”. NASU says, Get our children back to school. Grant our demands Federal Government of Nigeria.” ETC.

Below are the photos:



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/photos-protests-rock-different-states-in-nigeria-as-nlc-fulfils-promise/amp/

