Athletes Representing Nigeria At Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022 (Full List)

The Commonwealth Games is an International multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations (Britain & her former colonies). The event was first held in 1930, and, with the exception of 1942 and 1946 (period of World War II), has taken place every four years since then.

Athletes with a disability are included as full members of their national teams, making the Commonwealth Games the first fully inclusive international multi-sport event.

Although, there are currently 54 members of the Commonwealth of Nations, 72 teams currently participate in the Commonwealth Games, as it is a feature of the Games that a number of dependent territories who do not compete separately at the Olympic Games, compete in the Commonwealth Games under their own flags.

Nigeria has competed since 1950 and will have participated in 15 editions by the end of this year’s tournament. Africa’s most populated nation was absent in 1962, 1970 (in protest at New Zealand’s sporting/rugby policies towards South Africa during apartheid), 1986 (Nigeria led 31 Countries to boycott over then UK PM, Margaret Thatcher’s refusal to sanction South Africa’s white-minority Government) and 1998 (due to suspension over the Ogoni 9 executions).

Josiah Majekodunmi was Nigeria’s first medalist, grabbing Silver at the Auckland 1950 Games in the High jump event. The Country’s best showing was in Victoria 1994, finishing with 37 (11 Gold, 13 Silver, 13 Bronze) medals.

The 2022 (XXII) Commonwealth Games is scheduled to hold at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England from July 28 – August 08, 2022 with 5054 athletes from 72 Countries expected to participate.

Team Nigeria is sending a strong contingent of 94 athletes set to participate in nine events:- Wrestling, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Para-Table Tennis, Para-Powerlifting, Para-Athletics, Judo, Boxing, and Athletics.

The team will be captained by Innocent Nnamdi and Blessing Oborududu.

ATHLETICS

Adeyemi Sikiru

Alaba Olukunle Akintola

Amarachukwu Jecinta Obi

Amene Dubem

Amusan Oluwatobiloba

Ella Onojuevwo

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka

Ese Brume

Ezekiel Nathaniel

Favour Chukwuka Ofili

Favour Oghene-Tejiri Ashe

Godson Oke Oghenebrume

Isa Esther

Joy Chinenye Udo-Gabriel

Mike Edwards (from Big Brother)

Nnamani Jonson

Nnamdi Chinecherem

Nwokocha Grace

Obiageri Amechi

Ojeli Emmanuel

Olatoye Oyesade

Omovoh Knowledge

Onyekwere Chioma

Orobosa Anabel Frank

Patience Okon George

Raymond Ekevwo

Rosemary Chukwuma

Ruth Usoro

Samson Nathaniel

Seye Ogunlewe

Temitope Adeshina

Tima Godbless

Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike

BOXING

ADEYINKA Benson

EGUNJOBI Yetunde

EHWARIEME Innocent

OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia

OSHOBA Elizabeth

OSOBA Abdul-Afeez Osoba

OYEKWERE Ifeanyi

SHOGBAMU Bolanle

UMUNNAKWE Jacinta

JUDO

ASONYE Joy Oluchi

EDWIN Patrick

JAMES Cecilia Chinyeye

MURITALA Fatai

PARA-ATHLETICS

ALAM Ugochi

EZEJI Kennedy

GALADIMA Suwaibidu

IYIAZI Njideka

NWACHUKWU Goodness

PARA POWER-LIFTING

IBRAHIM Abdulazeez

IKECHUKWU Obichukwu

MARK Onyinyechi

NNAMDI Innocent

OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade

OMOLAYO Bose

THOMAS Kure

TIJANI Latifat

PARA-TABLE TENNIS

AGUNBIADE Tajudeen

IKPEOYI Ifechukwude

OBAZUAYE Faith

OBIORA Chinenye Faith

OGUNKUNLE Isau

OLUFEMI Alabi Olabiyi

SULE Nasiru

TABLE TENNIS

AMADI Omeh

ARUNA Quadri

BELLO Fatima Atinuke

BODE Abiodun

OFFIONG Edem

OJOMO Ajoke***

OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo

ORIBAMISE Esther

OSHONAIKE Funke

WEIGHTLIFTING

EMMANUEL Appah

EZE Joy Ogbonne

ISLAMIYAT Adebukola

OLARINOYE Adijat

OSIJO Mary Taiwo

RABIATU Folashade

STELLA Peters Kingsley

TAIWO Ladi

UMOAFIA Joseph

WRESTLING

ADEKUOROYE Mercy

ADEKUOROYE Odunayo

AMAS Daniel

EBIKEWENIMO Welson

EKEREKEME Agiomor

GENESIS Mercy

KOLAWOLE Esther

OBORODUDU Blessing

OGBONNA Emmanuel John

REUBEN Hannah



NIGERIA’S COMMONWEALTH GAMES MEDALISTS COMING INTO THIS EVENT

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi – (Men’s Shotput) Silver – 2018

Suwaibidu Galadima – (Men’s Para Athletics, 100m) Gold – 2018

Tobi Amusan – (Women’s 100mH) Gold – 2018

Udo-Gabriel X Okagbare X Amusan X Chukwuma – (Women’s 4X100m relay) Bronze – 2018

Ebikewenimo Welson (Wrestling, Men’s freestyle – 57kg) Bronze – 2018; (Wrestling, men’s freestyle – 57kg) Silver – 2014; (Wrestling, men’s freestyle – 55kg) Silver – 2010

Odunayo Adekuoroye (Wrestling, Women’s Freestyle – 57kg) Gold – 2018; (Wrestling, women’s freestyle – 53kg) Gold – 2014; (Wrestling, women’s freestyle – 48kg) Bronze – 2010

Blessing Oborududu (Wrestling, Women’s Freestyle – 68kg) Gold – 2018; (Wrestling, women’s freestyle – 63kg) Bronze – 2014; (Wrestling, women’s freestyle – 63kg) Silver – 2010

Amas Daniel (Wrestling, Men’s Freestyle – 65kg) Bronze – 2018; (Wrestling, men’s freestyle – 61kg) Bronze – 2014

Aruna Quadri (Table tennis, Men’s Single) Silver – 2018

Abiodun X Quadri X Omotayo X ? (Table-tennis, men’s team) Silver – 2018

Abiodun X Quadri X ? X ? (Table-tennis, men’s team) Bronze – 2014

Faith Obazuaye (Para Table-tennis, Women’s singles) Silver – 2018

Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim (Para Power-lifting, Men’s Heavyweight) Gold – 2018; (Para Power-lifting, Men’s +72kg) Gold – 2014

Ese Brume (Women’s long jump) Gold – 2014

Bose Omolayo (Para Power-lifting, Women’s +61kg) Silver – 2014

Ikechukwu Obichukwu (Para Power-lifting, men’s Open bench press) Bronze – 2010

