Athletes Representing Nigeria At Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022 (Full List)

The Commonwealth Games is an International multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations (Britain & her former colonies). The event was first held in 1930, and, with the exception of 1942 and 1946 (period of World War II), has taken place every four years since then.
Athletes with a disability are included as full members of their national teams, making the Commonwealth Games the first fully inclusive international multi-sport event.
Although, there are currently 54 members of the Commonwealth of Nations, 72 teams currently participate in the Commonwealth Games, as it is a feature of the Games that a number of dependent territories who do not compete separately at the Olympic Games, compete in the Commonwealth Games under their own flags.
Nigeria has competed since 1950 and will have participated in 15 editions by the end of this year’s tournament. Africa’s most populated nation was absent in 1962, 1970 (in protest at New Zealand’s sporting/rugby policies towards South Africa during apartheid), 1986 (Nigeria led 31 Countries to boycott over then UK PM, Margaret Thatcher’s refusal to sanction South Africa’s white-minority Government) and 1998 (due to suspension over the Ogoni 9 executions).
Josiah Majekodunmi was Nigeria’s first medalist, grabbing Silver at the Auckland 1950 Games in the High jump event. The Country’s best showing was in Victoria 1994, finishing with 37 (11 Gold, 13 Silver, 13 Bronze) medals.
The 2022 (XXII) Commonwealth Games is scheduled to hold at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England from July 28 – August 08, 2022 with 5054 athletes from 72 Countries expected to participate.
Team Nigeria is sending a strong contingent of 94 athletes set to participate in nine events:- Wrestling, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Para-Table Tennis, Para-Powerlifting, Para-Athletics, Judo, Boxing, and Athletics.
The team will be captained by Innocent Nnamdi and Blessing Oborududu.
ATHLETICS
Adeyemi Sikiru
Alaba Olukunle Akintola
Amarachukwu Jecinta Obi
Amene Dubem
Amusan Oluwatobiloba
Ella Onojuevwo
Enekwechi Chukwuebuka
Ese Brume
Ezekiel Nathaniel
Favour Chukwuka Ofili
Favour Oghene-Tejiri Ashe
Godson Oke Oghenebrume
Isa Esther
Joy Chinenye Udo-Gabriel
Mike Edwards (from Big Brother)
Nnamani Jonson
Nnamdi Chinecherem
Nwokocha Grace
Obiageri Amechi
Ojeli Emmanuel
Olatoye Oyesade
Omovoh Knowledge
Onyekwere Chioma
Orobosa Anabel Frank
Patience Okon George
Raymond Ekevwo
Rosemary Chukwuma
Ruth Usoro
Samson Nathaniel
Seye Ogunlewe
Temitope Adeshina
Tima Godbless
Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike
BOXING
ADEYINKA Benson
EGUNJOBI Yetunde
EHWARIEME Innocent
OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia
OSHOBA Elizabeth
OSOBA Abdul-Afeez Osoba
OYEKWERE Ifeanyi
SHOGBAMU Bolanle
UMUNNAKWE Jacinta
JUDO
ASONYE Joy Oluchi
EDWIN Patrick
JAMES Cecilia Chinyeye
MURITALA Fatai
PARA-ATHLETICS
ALAM Ugochi
EZEJI Kennedy
GALADIMA Suwaibidu
IYIAZI Njideka
NWACHUKWU Goodness
PARA POWER-LIFTING
IBRAHIM Abdulazeez
IKECHUKWU Obichukwu
MARK Onyinyechi
NNAMDI Innocent
OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade
OMOLAYO Bose
THOMAS Kure
TIJANI Latifat
PARA-TABLE TENNIS
AGUNBIADE Tajudeen
IKPEOYI Ifechukwude
OBAZUAYE Faith
OBIORA Chinenye Faith
OGUNKUNLE Isau
OLUFEMI Alabi Olabiyi
SULE Nasiru
TABLE TENNIS
AMADI Omeh
ARUNA Quadri
BELLO Fatima Atinuke
BODE Abiodun
OFFIONG Edem
OJOMO Ajoke***
OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo
ORIBAMISE Esther
OSHONAIKE Funke
WEIGHTLIFTING
EMMANUEL Appah
EZE Joy Ogbonne
ISLAMIYAT Adebukola
OLARINOYE Adijat
OSIJO Mary Taiwo
RABIATU Folashade
STELLA Peters Kingsley
TAIWO Ladi
UMOAFIA Joseph
WRESTLING
ADEKUOROYE Mercy
ADEKUOROYE Odunayo
AMAS Daniel
EBIKEWENIMO Welson
EKEREKEME Agiomor
GENESIS Mercy
KOLAWOLE Esther
OBORODUDU Blessing
OGBONNA Emmanuel John
REUBEN Hannah
NIGERIA’S COMMONWEALTH GAMES MEDALISTS COMING INTO THIS EVENT
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi – (Men’s Shotput) Silver – 2018
Suwaibidu Galadima – (Men’s Para Athletics, 100m) Gold – 2018
Tobi Amusan – (Women’s 100mH) Gold – 2018
Udo-Gabriel X Okagbare X Amusan X Chukwuma – (Women’s 4X100m relay) Bronze – 2018
Ebikewenimo Welson (Wrestling, Men’s freestyle – 57kg) Bronze – 2018; (Wrestling, men’s freestyle – 57kg) Silver – 2014; (Wrestling, men’s freestyle – 55kg) Silver – 2010
Odunayo Adekuoroye (Wrestling, Women’s Freestyle – 57kg) Gold – 2018; (Wrestling, women’s freestyle – 53kg) Gold – 2014; (Wrestling, women’s freestyle – 48kg) Bronze – 2010
Blessing Oborududu (Wrestling, Women’s Freestyle – 68kg) Gold – 2018; (Wrestling, women’s freestyle – 63kg) Bronze – 2014; (Wrestling, women’s freestyle – 63kg) Silver – 2010
Amas Daniel (Wrestling, Men’s Freestyle – 65kg) Bronze – 2018; (Wrestling, men’s freestyle – 61kg) Bronze – 2014
Aruna Quadri (Table tennis, Men’s Single) Silver – 2018
Abiodun X Quadri X Omotayo X ? (Table-tennis, men’s team) Silver – 2018
Abiodun X Quadri X ? X ? (Table-tennis, men’s team) Bronze – 2014
Faith Obazuaye (Para Table-tennis, Women’s singles) Silver – 2018
Abdul-Azeez Ibrahim (Para Power-lifting, Men’s Heavyweight) Gold – 2018; (Para Power-lifting, Men’s +72kg) Gold – 2014
Ese Brume (Women’s long jump) Gold – 2014
Bose Omolayo (Para Power-lifting, Women’s +61kg) Silver – 2014
Ikechukwu Obichukwu (Para Power-lifting, men’s Open bench press) Bronze – 2010