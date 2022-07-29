Atiku Abubakar Congratulates New CAN President, Daniel Okoh

I wish to congratulate Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church (Odozi-Obodo), on his election as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Your election at our nation’s crossroads presents you with a unique opportunity of forging interfaith relations. Be assured of my hand of fellowship in the promotion of much-needed unity to spur socio-economic and political progress in our country. -AA



https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1552976274817224706?t=jG4Bv64iFXpHhectSe8iiw&s=19

