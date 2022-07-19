“…On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, H.E Peter Obi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA…”
Source…
https://www.facebook.com/100044152610571/posts/629272541887827
Atiku Abubakar Wishes Peter Obi A Happy 61st Birthday (Pictured)
“…On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, H.E Peter Obi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA…”