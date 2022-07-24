Atiku Lied, He Offered Me VP Position In 2007 While Aware Of My Faith – Tinubu

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has accused Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of lying about what transpired between them in the build-up to the 2007 presidential elections.

Atiku had in an interview with Arise TV on Friday July 22,

claimed that he rejected Tinubu as his running mate in 2007 because he is opposed to fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the interest of the country’s unity.

He said;

“My fundamental disagreement and political departure with

Asiwaju [Tinubu] since 2007 was due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Remember, I opted out of PDP because of zoning, and together with Asiwaju we formed ACN.

“Tinubu wanted to be my running mate when I was given

the ACN presidential ticket in 2007, but I disagreed. And

because of that, he switched his support to the late Umar

Yaradua. That was the parting point.”

However reacting to this in a statement by his media aide

Tunde Rahman on Saturday July 23, Tinubu accused

Abubakar of demeaning himself by pandering to base

prejudice at a moment Nigeria needs true leadership.

The former Lagos state Governor said Atiku offered him the

running mate position while aware of his faith at the time.

The statement read;

Atiku demeans himself, office he seeks by pandering to

base prejudice at a moment Nigeria needs true leadership

– Tinubu

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says all Nigerians should feel great

pity and sadness for the candidate of Peoples Democratic

Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In his desperate attempt to win the election by stoking

religious bias, Atiku has reduced himself to uttering

baseless lies on national television.

“We are saddened to see such a man become unhinged

from the truth. So obsessed is he with his quest for office,

Atiku is willing to render any form of untruth if he thinks it

might gain him a single vote. Atiku may want to be

president. However, all he has shown is that he is

pathological,” the APC presidential candidate said in a

statement on Sunday by his Media Office signed by Mr.

Tunde Rahman.

“Whatever moral compass he had has been lost. During a

22 July television interview, Atiku assaulted historic truth

by lying that he did not name Tinubu as his running mate

in 2007 on the Action Congress ticket because Atiku did

not want a Muslim as his running mate.”

Responding to the false account of PDP Presidential

candidate, Tinubu set the record straight. He recalled that

Atiku was not among those who founded the Action

Congress.

“It was the actual founders of the AC who offered the party’s flag to Atiku because of the need to fight the

authoritarian designs then President Obasanjo and the PDP

had on Nigeria’s democracy.

“At that moment, Atiku had been unceremoniously pushed

aside if not out of the PDP by Obasanjo. We needed to rally all forces to confront the one-party state Obasanjo had in mind. Atiku was simply a beneficiary of this collective duty to fight the attack on multi-party democracy the PDP had launched.

“I feel sorry for dear old Atiku. Love of his own ambition

has eclipsed his relationship with the truth and an honest

account of the past. We formed the AC without his

knowledge. When President Obasanjo virtually exiled him

from the PDP, we lent him our support by giving him the

AC platform for the 2007 election.

“Let me say openly that Atiku offered me the vice

presidential ticket in 2007. Let me also say that my

religion has not changed. When he offered the position to

me, I was a Muslim and I believe he was aware of my

religious faith at the time.

“Atiku’s calculations and deceit had nothing to do with

religion or his sensitivity to it. His conduct has everything

to do with what we discovered about his paucity of

character and love of intrigue.

“True to form, Atiku, fifteen years later, promised HE

Governor Nyesom Wike the same thing this electoral

season and similarly reneged. Governor Wike is a

Christian.

“When it comes to intrigue, we can say that Atiku is

without bias. He will attempt to lie and deceive both

Christian and Muslim with equal vigour.

“Atiku has no business raising the issue of a Muslim-

Muslim ticket except as a hypocrite. Perhaps he believes

people have forgotten his antics during the 1993 election.

After he woefully lost his bid to be the presidential

candidate of the Social Democratic Party, what did he do?

He canvassed and lobbied harder than anyone to become

the running mate to late Chief MKO Abiola. When it

benefitted him personally, Atiku did not see anything

wrong with Muslim-Muslim ticket. He saw everything right

in such a ticket as long as he was on it.

“Now, Atiku criticizes my selection as running mate based

on religion. He does so because he cannot criticize it on

other grounds. If Atiku were to have one of his rare

moments of honesty, he would admit that the person I

selected as my running mate is more qualified for the

position than the man who joined him. And this

conclusion has nothing to do with religious faith. It has

everything to do with competence, experience, ability, and

vision.

“My running mate and I are here to build a more just and

prosperous society for all Nigerians, be they Christian,

Muslim or adherents of other faiths. It seems that Atiku is

here trying to build an edifice of lies and call that the

house into which Nigerians should walk and reside. He

will fail in this sad attempt to trick an entire nation.

“Let me restate my position on religion and politics. When

I decided that Senator Shettima was the best selection as

my running mate, I listened to and weighed in serious

balance the advice received from a broad and

representative array of wonderful Nigerians who deeply

care about this nation and the path it must go.

“Some people counselled that I should select a Christian

to garner support of the Christian community. Some said I

should select a Muslim for a similar reason. I clearly could

not do both. Both positions had merit and right on their

side. But neither position expressed what was most right

and needed for the moment in which we find ourselves

and the nation.

“All my life, the decisions regarding the team supporting

me have always been guided by the principles of

competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness,

and adherence to excellence. I was not going to depart

from these principles at this important juncture. In fact, it

was more important than ever before that I adhere to

these principles.

“As Governor of Lagos State, these principles helped me

assemble one of the most capable governing cabinets any

state or this nation has seen. I trust in these principles to

allow them to, once more, guide me to construct another

exemplary team that can do Nigeria proud.

“In this crucial moment, where so much is at stake, we

must prioritize leadership, competence, and the ability to

work as a team over other considerations.

“This is the standard I will use to select the rest of my

campaign team and if you elect me as your president

when I staff my government. I will select the best people

for the right jobs so that we can construct a better Nigeria

now and for generations yet to come.”

Tinubu Media Office,

Tunde Rahman

July 23, 2023.



