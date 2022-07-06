Atiku Reacts To Kuje Prison Break, Blames The Federal Government

The PDP’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the Kuje prison break. Atiku calls out the Federal Government’s inability to enthrone a regime of law and order as the reason why the country is experiencing a sharp rise in incessant attacks on hapless Nigerians.

Terrorists had on Tuesday night attacked the facility, freeing hundreds of inmates, among them fellow terrorists.

He tweet just before President Buhari visited the Prison. President Muhammadu Buhari has visited Kuje to see the extent of destruction terrorists caused during the attack on Tuesday.

I am concerned and saddened by reports of the attack on Kuje Prison by suspected terrorists. My concern arises not only from the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications

for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs.

I wish to restate what I said to @THISDAYLIVE on Monday that our inability to enthrone a regime of law & order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country.-AA

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1544645849468354563?t=nNuUdzt3Mz1uXNLoL9Gsag&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related