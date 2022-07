Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has returned to Nigeria after his vacation abroad.

He was welcomed by supporters, who hailed and chanted, “Atiku is coming” and “Welcome Daddy.”



https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1547470853876613120?t=dPddEuR49QD9swhOpBcOkw&s=19

