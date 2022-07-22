Atiku Says 90% Of Northerners Are Not On Social Media – Sparks Reactions

Alhaji Atiku should stop insulting the North because of his selfish ambition!

A northern statesman, former VP, & a presidential aspirant going on TV to say that “90% of northerners are not on social media” in this technology age is only highlighting the state of underdevelopment in the north. It’s not something you proudly say on TV. But they love it

Atiku goofed big time with that statement

You can not be banking on illiteracy to win you elections

You don’t even need that for people to vote you especially after the 7/8 years of suffering under this APC led administration

