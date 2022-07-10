Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is set to attend the grand finale rally of the party in Osun state, TheCable understands.

According to sources, the PDP candidate is cutting his European trip short to herald the event ahead of the governorship election on Saturday.

Atiku was criticised for being absent in the Ekiti governorship campaign.

Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, will be challenging the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who is seeking reelection.

Adeleke also contested for the governorship election of the PDP in 2018, but lost to Oyetola.

https://www.thecable.ng/sources-atiku-to-cut-short-europe-trip-to-attend-osun-pdp-rally/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related