More than three weeks after traveling out of Nigeria to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Presidential Candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has travelled to the United Kingdom (UK).

With crisis in the PDP, most stakeholders in the party are said to be worried that Atiku, who they believed should be at the forefront of meetings with aggrieved leaders of the party like the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and others, has been out of the country since June.

Some are said to have started making reference to how the former Vice President left Nigeria for Dubai immediately after the 2019 general elections.

It should be recalled that Atiku, jetted out of the country in April 2021 and remained in the UAE and spent over seven months before returning to the country.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/atiku-travels-to-uk-as-continued-stay-abroad-worries-pdp-leaders-stakeholders/

