Atiku vs. Obi: How Each Of Them Intend to Fix Nigeria’s Power Problem

During his Arise Interview, Nigeria’s former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the PDP was asked a simple question on how he intend to fix Nigeria’s power problems.

He was practical in his response which centered around decentralizing generation and transmission which he intends to achieve by:

1. Fixing turbines on the Dams that are idling away in the Northern states of Nigeria and embracing solar energy.

2.Using the massive deposits of coal in Enugu to power the deficits in the South East since we are still a developing country.

3. Using the existing gas reserves in the South South to power existing gas powered stations across Nigeria

Peter Obi his former running mate and ex governor of Anambra now presidential candidate of Labour Party was asked thesame simple question on what his plans for fixing our power problems are, he wasted 4 mins saying virtually nothing:

He referred us to go and read what the leader of Singapore and the ruler of Dubai said about what people are doing right.

His knowledge of our current problems and potentials that can be quickly transformed to fix the problem was very poor.

His response to the problem of lingering ASUU strike was equally poor. Instead of answering the question the man went off point talking about out of school children providing statistics that were already out dated.

Dont take my word for it here are the videos, watch it and make your own judgement.

Source 1: https://twitter.com/emmaikumeh/status/1551214135253270531?t=-BmHvUgADhUGkm_mh2Wk_Q&s=19

Source 2: https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1551641001885945861?t=pgUE1Bx3_Ab9A7MO9KxExA&s=19

Source 3:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITsv3vtrfh8

May God Help Us to Help Ourselves in 2023

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related