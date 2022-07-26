Awujale Showers Praise On Globacom For Ojude Oba Festival

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona appreciates Globacom Limited for their support at the Ojude Oba Festival 2022, describing the company’s sponsorship as adding immense value to the age-old annual cultural event. The Monarch gave accolades to Globacom where he described Dr. Adenuga as an icon who takes pride in the value systems and cultures of Nigerians.

Dr. Adenuga, in his message to the festival, said Globacom’s continued collaboration with the Ojude Oba Festival Committee is rooted in his company’s commitment to being in the major initiatives aimed at celebrating the best of Nigeria’s cultures and traditions.

The festival was a very eventful one with varieties of competitions as well as a beauty pageant. In the Regberegbe competition which was one of the key features of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival, the Egbe Obayori Okunrin Asiwaju was awarded the best-dressed age grade and won N500,000 while Egbe Tobalase Okunrin and Egbe Bobamayegun won N300, 000 and N200, 000 respectively as first and second runners-up in the male category while Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju came first with Egbe Arobayo Obinrin and Egbe Tobalase Obinrin emerging as runners up winning the same prizes.

In the Balogun contest, Balogun Kuku was adjudged the best in skills and dexterity on their horses while Balogun Odunuga and Balogun Gamugasa came second and third winning N500,000, N300,000, and N200,000 respectively.

At the Ojude Oba Beauty Pageant, 19-year-old Oluwafunmilade Osotekun, a student at Federal University of agriculture, Abeokuta was adjudged Miss Ojude Oba 2022. She went home with a N150,000 cash prize and branded materials while Christiana Adenike Ogunwusi, 23, a student at the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu came second to win N100,000 while 23-year-old beautician, Ogunsanwo Nafisat Abisola came third winning N50,000.

Five lucky subscribers went home with tricycles, 10 won television sets while ten were presented with grinding machines.

