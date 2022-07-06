AY Live: Nigerians In Maryland Asked To Choose Between Tinubu, Atiku, Obi (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d8_1s8H1ma4

AT his AY live show held in Maryland USA, AY carried out a voice vote and called out the names of each of the candidates. Watch to see the reactions of the crowd as AY calls out their names.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: