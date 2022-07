https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPoRTxKYiCs

Mavin Princess, Ayra Starr was caught on camera clubbing with Burna Boy in London.

The music star met him for the first time after Burna Boy dressed like her at a music festival in the United States. As seen in the video making rounds, Ayra Starr introduced herself to her senior colleague and asked him if she could take a photo with him.

Burna Boy smiled and asked her to come closer as they posed for a picture and later made a video at a club.

