Baba Ijesha: God Is Not Man, Says Princess Hours After Court’s Judgment

Nigerian comedienne, Damilola Adekoya popularly known as Princess has reacted after the court sentenced Nollywood actor, Olanrenwaju James, known as Baba Ijesha to 16 years imprisonment over sexual assault of her child.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has sentenced Baba Ijesha on Thursday.

Baba Ijesha was convicted for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old daughter of his colleague, actress and comedienne, Damilola Adekoya with a stage name Princess.

Justice Taiwo said the jail term will run concurrently saying the 48-year-old comedian was found guilty of charge in count 2, 3, 4 and 5 but not guilty in 1 and 6.

Reacting on her Instagram handle @princesscomedian posted her video wearing white garment singing appreciative song to God with a text: “God is not a man.”

The post has generated 241 comments from her followers on the social media mostly saying “Congratulations.”



Source: VANGUARD

