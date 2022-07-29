Babatunde Gbadamosi Asks Followers To Buy Labour Party Governorship Form For Him

Babatunde Gbadamosi @BOGbadams

For the last few months, many have clamoured on various social media platforms that I should contest for governor on the platform of the Labour Party. It’s an interesting idea which I cannot honestly say does not intrigue me.

#ObiDatti2023

While it is true that Lagos needs rescuing from the clutches of those who have turned it into their ATM, it is true too that because of their looting of that ATM, the effort will be an uphill task that will require immense resources, from my personal experience.

At this point in time, having almost single-handedly contested two major elections back-to-back within two years in 2019 and 2020 (Gubernatorial and Senatorial bye-election), I’m afraid I’m all tapped out.

I simply do not have the resources to engage in another electoral adventure, even if the odds seem to favour Labour Party, provided they can present a solid, politically credible, articulate, knowledgeable, experienced & courageous candidate in Lagos right now.

My past political forays have taught me one thing – you cannot rescue people who are not interested in being rescued. The only way I can believe Lagosians are ready for true freedom from the Jagajagabandits is when I see true commitment.

I am told the Labour Party Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms cost ₦15m, and there is a fee for waiver, that could bring the total to up to 20m. INEC deadline for final substitution of Gubernatorial candidates is August 12th, 2022.

If truly, you’re interested in getting me to run, it is time to put your money where your mouth is, and go get me the Labour party form, because honestly, I really no get shishi to give.

#ObiDatti2023



https://twitter.com/BOGbadams/status/1552652445750177792

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related