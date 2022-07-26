Bandit Warlords Of Zamfara – BBC Africa (Video)

Few days ago, snippets of BBC Africa Eye’s encounter with some notorious bandits in Zamfara was reported. Well, the full video has now been released and after watching, I felt I should let you guys see it.

FEW TAKEAWAYS:

First, there’s now conflict between Hausas and Fulanis in the north. Or let me restrict it to Zamfara because the reporter only covered Zamfara.

Second, both the Hausa and Fulani communities have valid grievances which successive governments have failed to address which gave rise to what we have now.

Again, you will see the brazen failure of government at constituent level. Deplorable educational and health infrastructure everywhere. You will shed tears for this nation.

Then you would see govt’s insincerity, brazen lies and deceitful attitude towards the whole conflict. Like denying they paid ransom when they actually did.

WARNING: Graphic and gory contents and some tear-inducing scenes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-fPEHUqhyA

