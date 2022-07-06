Bandits Attack Jangebe, Mafara In Zamfara. Shoot Sporadically

Armed bandits are currently attacking Jangebe, in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the heavily armed bandits came into the village on Tuesday evening, shooting indiscriminately.

“Bandits attack Jangebe, Mafara shooting sporadically into the community this night,” Yusuf Anka, a journalist posted on Twitter.

On February 26, 2021, bandits attacked Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe and kidnapped hundreds of students.

They were, however, released a few days later.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where banditry has thrived.

Agrarian communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, steal cattle and kidnap residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government signed a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different ‘repentant’ gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.



