Bandits Attack Presidential Guards After Threat To Kidnap Buhari

Barely 24 hours after terrorists threatened to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna Governor Nasir el’Rufai in a viral video, troops of the Guards Brigade have been ambushed by armed bandits in Abuja.

Three soldiers were wounded during the attack, which has thrown residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) into a panic.

The bandits were headed to the Nigerian Law School in Bwari when they ran into the troops.

There were Intelligence reports, according to military sources, the terrorists have laid siege to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the intention to attack the Law School in Bwari and other government facilities.

Military sources that pleaded anonymity said the attack was a confirmation of the terrorists’ siege to the city but authorities said they were on the trail of the assailants.

According to one of the sources, troops of 7 Guards Battalion on routine patrol along Kubwa – Bwari road were ambushed by the suspected terrorists.

He added three soldiers were injured during the attack and have been evacuated to THE hospital for medical attention.

“The ambush happening within the general area of Bwari shows that the terrorists are actually within the location and possibly to carry out their plans of attacking the Law School in Bwari as earlier reported,” the source stated.

When contacted, Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa, confirmed that soldiers were attacked by suspected terrorists but were repelled successfully.

He added the wounded soldiers have been evacuated to a medical facility and were receiving treatment.

“They were attacked and the attack was successfully repelled. We had a few wounded in action who have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatments.

“At the moment our troops are still combing the general area to get rid of the criminals that have been threatening the general area. It is advised that residents go about their lawful businesses and keep cooperating with us by giving us timely information to enable us win the fight against the criminals”.



https://thenationonlineng.net/terrorists-attack-presidential-guards-after-threat-to-abduct-buhari/

