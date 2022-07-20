Bandits Kidnap 10 Nasarawa Police Officers On Their Way From Osun Election

Armed bandits have reportedly kidnapped ten police officers of the Nasarawa State Command in Kogi while returning from Osun State.

A police source said, “the officers were kidnapped at Obajana, Kogi State on Sunday, July 17, while returning from election duty.

“On July 17, at about 11:05 a.m., information received from Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Obajana, showed that gunshots were heard along New Bye pass Road, close to Trailer Park-PTI Obajana.

“The DPO immediately mobilised patrol teams to the scene, where they met one white Baw 18 Seater passenger Bus with registration No. GWA 295 YR, driven by one Usman Abdullahi, ‘m’, with six occupants.

“The seven persons left identified themselves as Police Officers from Nasarawa State Police Command returning from just concluded Osun Governorship Election.

“The officers narrated that their vehicle developed a mechanical fault, which led them to drop out of their convoy and while trying to fix the vehicle, armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and forcefully kidnapped ten officers.

“Anti-Kidnapping teams have been deployed to the area, currently tracking the bandits for possible rescue of the officers.

“Meanwhile, the remaining contingent were accommodated at Command Headquarters,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Nasarawa State Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rainham Nansel, is yet to respond to text messages and calls sent through his telephone number at press time.

https://guardian.ng/news/bandits-abduct-10-nasarawa-police-officers-on-their-way-from-osun-election/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related