Bandits Kidnap Driver & Conductor At Abuja Farm

A fresh attack has been recorded in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) amid the rising insecurity in the nation’s capital.

The council has been hit by bandits for at least three times this week, with one of the attacks leading to the shutdown of Federal Government College, Kwali.

Daily Trust had reported how a couple, Mr Sunday Odoma Ojarume and Mrs Janet Odoma Ojarume, were abducted at Sheda village in Kwali area council, on Sunday, but the kidnappers later released the victims wife who was asked to source ransom.

Sheda shares a fence with FGC, Kwali, which was shut after the couple’s kidnap. The school authorities had reached out to parents to evacuate their children to prevent mass abduction.

Shortly after this, the government ordered closure of all schools in the nation’s capital.

According to a resident of Chida community, Dangana Musa, a driver alongside his conductor were abducted in the latest attack, which occurred on Thursday evening.

He said the driver identified as Atazamu Azaki and his conductor, Ayuba John, went to load charcoal at a farm in the area when the bandits broke in.

He said the kidnappers who wielded sophisticated weapons whisked the duo away at gunpoint, but later released John who was asked to go and inform the victim’s family members about the abduction.

“It was after they trekked some distance that the kidnappers released the conductor and asked him to go home and inform the family of the driver to raise money for ransom,” Musa said.

Spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, is yet to reply to text message sent to her over the latest kidnap incident.



