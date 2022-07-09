Bandits Kill 5, Kidnap 15 In Iburu, Kaduna State

Bandits have reportedly attacked and killed four persons and abducted 15 others in Iburu village in Kufena district of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

A source told DAILY POST that the attack took place on Monday night when the attackers stormed the village in their numbers.

The source lamented, “The bandits stormed the community at night and killed three people while the fourth person was killed on his way to offer assistance. So far, they (bandits) kidnapped 15 of our people.”

”The area has been experiencing incessant attacks by the bandits and the government and security agencies have been of great help towards tackling the incessant attacks in the area by the bandits.

He called on the government to ensure more security agencies are stationed in the area to curtail the activities of criminal elements and ensure sanity.

According to the source, the bandits are yet to contact anybody from the area of those abducted.

DSP Mohammed Jalige, the state’s Police spokesman explained that the Command had not been briefed of the incident but promised to find out.

