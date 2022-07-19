Banky W & Adesua Etomi Attend Mercy Chinwo’s Wedding Event (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHR2EwQMRzo

Nigerian gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo and her partner, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the senior pastor of Waterbrook Church in Lagos held their wedding introduction ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday, July 18.

The introduction ceremony was attended by Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington alongside other notable Nigerian Christian recording artistes.

Equally important, Banky W whose real name is Bankole Wellington is also a preacher at pastor Blessed‘s Waterbrook Church located in Lagos state.

Videos of the marriage ceremony which surfaced online showed the singer beaming with joy as she takes the first leg towards their union.

Their wedding ceremony has been scheduled to take place in Port Harcourt in August 2022.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related