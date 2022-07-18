Barcelona Unveils Lewandowski In Miami – ((Photos & Videos)

One of the biggest transfer stories of the summer is on the verge of being completed after Robert Lewandowski was unveiled as a Barcelona player.
The La Liga hopefuls have agreed a deal with Lewandowski’s current club Bayern Munich and posted pictures and videos of the striker wearing a Barcelona kit during the early hours of Monday morning.
The Robert Lewandowski.
His unveiling in Miami
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpBX75tJfbc
Welcome to the fam! �❤️
He meets his new teammates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Zp1vSzarQQ
