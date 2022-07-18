Barcelona Unveils Lewandowski In Miami – ((Photos & Videos)

One of the biggest transfer stories of the summer is on the verge of being completed after Robert Lewandowski was unveiled as a Barcelona player.

The La Liga hopefuls have agreed a deal with Lewandowski’s current club Bayern Munich and posted pictures and videos of the striker wearing a Barcelona kit during the early hours of Monday morning.

The Robert Lewandowski.

His unveiling in Miami

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpBX75tJfbc

Welcome to the fam! �❤️

He meets his new teammates

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Zp1vSzarQQ

