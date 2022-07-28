Bayelsa Fisherman Using A Dolphin As Bait, Caught 10 Sharks In A Day (Photos)

A fisherman in Foropa Community in South Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State caught over 10 Sharks in one day using a dolphin at bait.

The picture was shared by a Bayelsa based facebook user, Lawyer-Keme Perewari.

One facebook user condemned it saying it’s only in an insane society such things happens but another said they do it in Japan and no one is calling them Insane

Another Facebook user said even if Nigerians don’t catch them the Chinese with their big trawlers have been fishing them of Nigeria waters for years.



Source:https://www.facebook.com/1894769650782285/posts/pfbid03194oaf6ewAkiUoxGFUcDPUsVhgJbE2YorPKfHN3T62e7wnFLnPWw5F7gxWmWviXml/

