Bayelsa Police Arrests Man Who Killed And Buried His Girlfriend In His Room

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7253139/yahoo-boy-murders-girlfriend-bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Joseph Fekali who allegedly murdered his ‘girlfriend,’ Kate Ogwoh, a graduate of Novena University, Delta State, NaijaCover Reports.

Fekala, Who Hails from Ikibiri Community, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State allegedly strangled 26-year-old Ogwoh, to death on Thursday night, July 28.

After Allegedly killing her for yet-to-be verified reasons, Joseph reportedly buried her remains in a shallow grave in his bedroom, NaijaCover Learnt.

However, neighbours of the suspected killer claimed that the scene of the killing suggested that his intention was to use the late Miss Kate for a money ritual.

Another Version of the report claimed that the suspect is not a Yahoo boy but a youth pastor and that he killed her over N50,000 debt.

Spokesperson of the command, Asinim Butwat, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, July 29, said the suspect has been arrested following a tip-off by neighbours.

“Joseph Fekala, 27 years of Ikibiri Community, but residing at Okaka, strangled one Kate Ogwoh, f, 26 years to death on 28th July 2022. He buried the deceased in a shallow grave in his bedroom,” Butwat Stated.

“The Suspect was arrested following a tip-off by neighbours on 29 July 2022, at about 0800 hours. He is being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department. The investigation is ongoing.” he added.

The father of the deceased, Sir Dick Oguoh who spoke to journalists at the State Police Command in Yenagoa, said his daughter, an enterprenuer left the house to visit her friend who happened to be a younger sister of the suspect.

He Said they became uncomfortable and frightened when the mother tried reaching her through her mobile phone but it was not reachable.

Ogwo further narrated that when they visited the house at Okaka, the suspect initially denied seeing his daughter, so they became suspicious and decided to report her disappearance to the Police.

He noted that it was in the process of laying a formal complaint to the police, he received a call that the suspect killed his daughter, dug a swallow grave, tied her hands and legs and buried her.

https://m.facebook.com/burabarikan/videos/748603569723048/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related