BBNaija: Amaka Weeps After Verbal Fight With Phyna, Bryann Consoles Her

Amaka and Phyna, two housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, have engaged in a heated argument over their team’s winning strategy.

The duo were part of the housemates unveiled on Saturday. They are currently in the second house known as ‘Level 2’.

Both ladies were initially having a conversation on how to come up with a winning strategy to defeat the ‘Level 1’ housemates.

The discussion quickly degenerated into an argument as they both threw derogatory words at each other, with Phyna referring to Amaka as “manipulative”.

Phyna said Amaka sounded like someone who wants to play mind games with everybody and that it is “irritating”.

She added that the model spoke “too much” about the other housemates.

Amaka, on the other hand, said Phyna was “senseless”. She also questioned why the “hype woman” was angry at her strategy of winning.

The confrontation almost got physical if not for Bryann’s intervention. Bryann held back Phyna who attempted to make a lunge at Amaka.

Amaka was later seen crying profusely as Bryann tried to console her.

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03o7Rycc3V0

