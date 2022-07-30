BBNaija: Chomzy And Hermes Clash With Each Other After Losing Task

Hermes and Chomzy are currently engaging each other with some back clash
Now let me explain what caused it …

The Bbnaija house had a task routine that involves housemates showing their talents and after the island (Level 1) housemate lost to the trenches (Level2 ), they went back to the drawing board and it went soar after Chomzy tried to convince the housemate that it was all Hermes’ fault because he brought the ideas �� , So now Hermes changed it for her and he was very angry and annoyed shouting at chomzy as if chomzy stole his money ��� , I can’t stop laughing

WATCH HERMES MOOD BELOW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpDcHOr2dYU

