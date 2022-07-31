BBNaija: Cyph And Doyin Kiss At Saturday Party (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-JLiGEg4-4

Big Brother Naija Season 7 Housemates Cyph and Doyin shared an intimate moment during the season’s first Saturday night party.

Big Brother Naija Saturday night party is known for bringing out the fun in most housemates and today wasn’t any different. The housemates grooved to the sound and rhythm of DJ Smallz and DJ 4kerty.

The k!ss came immediately after the Saturday night party. Recall that earlier in the party, Cyph and Doyin have already engaged in naughty acts like choking and intense romance on the dance floor.

One thing this solidifies is the fact that they’re both fond of each other and I’m sure the shippers and boat captains can’t wait to see how this turns out.

The video has since gone viral and sparked a series of reactions on social media.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related